Man arrested for impaired driving after van drives on crowded beach in Port Dover

Ontario Provincial Police say a 43-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving after he drove onto a crowded beach in Port Dover Saturday morning.

Police said they received calls just after 11:30 a.m., about a van driving on the beach just off of Walker Street.

A video posted on Facebook shows the man driving on the beach area, reversing off, and then driving back on to the beach where groups of people were.

No one was struck or injured in the incident.

Crowds of people can then be seen running towards the van as it slowed and then pulling the driver out.

Bystanders restrained the man until police arrived and arrested him, authorities said.

“I can tell you that the male is extremely intoxicated,” OPP Constable Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted on Twitter. “I just also wanted to say thank you to the Good Samaritans that assisted by removing that male from the vehicle.”

The man is facing several charges including impaired driving, dangerous driving and breach of probation, police said.