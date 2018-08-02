Man drove to Mississauga police station to request alcohol impairment test; police allege he failed

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police say a man is facing an impaired driving charge after attempting to prove to his friends that he wasn’t drunk.

Peel regional police allege the man was drinking at a bar early Wednesday morning and set out to show his friends he wasn’t impaired.

It’s alleged he drove to a Mississauga, Ont., police station to prove his point.

Police say he asked for a breath test and officers obliged.

A police spokeswoman says his blood-alcohol level was allegedly 1 1/2 times the legal limit.

A 32-year-old Caledon, Ont., man is charged with over 80.