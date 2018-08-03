Canada
Man charged with impaired driving after woman at bus stop struck by car in Brampton

By Staff The Canadian Press

Peel Regional Police have say a 25-year-old woman was standing at the bus shelter Friday morning when she was hit.

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police have charged a driver after a woman was struck by a car at a bus stop in Brampton, Ont.

Officers say the 25-year-old woman was standing at the bus shelter Friday morning when she was hit.

They say she was taken to hospital with what they believe are minor injuries.

A man in his 30s is charged with impaired driving.

