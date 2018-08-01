OPP blitz to target drivers who don’t slow down, move over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks

Ontario Provincial Police are set to unveil a traffic safety campaign targeting drivers who don’t slow down or move over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks parked at the side of the road.

“When you see stopped emergency vehicles (with lights flashing) … or a tow truck with their amber lights flashing, you are required by law to slow down significantly,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update posted on Twitter Wednesday evening.

“You need to slow down so you can actually respond to any crisis and move over to an adjacent lane.”

Police are set to unveil details of the GTA blitz Thursday morning. The campaign will be in place for the coming Civic Holiday long weekend.

Throughout Schmidt’s video, an unmarked OPP cruiser as well as his own SUV can be seen with lights flashing, parked on the right side of a provincial highway as vehicles speed by in the adjacent lane.

“Those are my lights — pretty clear and obvious that there’s something going on here,” Schmidt said after getting out of his cruiser.

“All these cars, and trucks, and transports, and everybody else, those lights are pretty clearly visible.”

Schmidt said there were six incidents in 2017 where drivers slammed into the back of OPP cruisers. He also said that since 1989, five officers died in similar circumstances.

Approximately 1,000 charges have been laid so far in 2018. Last year, OPP said more than 2,100 charges were laid.

If convicted, Schmidt said drivers will have to pay a fine of $490.