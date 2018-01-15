RCMP reminds Albertans to ‘slow down, move over’ after tow truck driver sent to hospital

Valleyview RCMP are reminding drivers to slow down and move over when passing a stopped emergency vehicle after a three-vehicle collision sent a tow truck operator to hospital.

On Saturday night at around 8 p.m., an SUV was passing a tow truck that was stopped on the shoulder of Highway 49 and Township Road 720.

The tow truck was loading a vehicle onto the flat deck when the SUV drove up the ramp.

“Striking the vehicle that was being recovered, in addition to striking the tow truck operator,” said Cpl. Chris Warren with Valleyview RCMP media relations. “The tow truck operator was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The three occupants of the SUV were unharmed, and the driver of that SUV was charged with careless driving.”

According to the Traffic Safety Act, motorists are required to slow down and move over when possible while passing stopped emergency vehicles – including tow trucks.

Warren adds that when driving in the dark on icy roads, it’s important for drivers to pay close attention.

“With the adverse weather conditions, it creates a challenge for not only the motorists but for the first responders who are parked at the roadside,” Warren said.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to remind people out there that you are obligated to slow down for parked emergency vehicles, and switch lanes if necessary.”

When driving in the lane next to an emergency vehicle that is stopped with the lights flashing, drivers must reduce their speed to 60 km/h or the posted speed, whichever is lower.

According to Warren, paying close attention and driving to weather conditions is the most important way to avoid incidents like the one on Saturday night.

Under the Traffic Safety Act, the fine for speeding in areas near a parked emergency vehicle are doubled.