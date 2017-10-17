Saskatoon police cracking down on drivers speeding by emergency vehicles

Saskatoon police say it’s an all too common occurrence – drivers speeding past emergency vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights flashing.

The law requires drivers to slow down to 60 km/h when passing police, fire, EMS and tow trucks.

First responders said despite it being the law for almost two decades, they continue to experience situations where their lives are put a risk by a driver not slowing down.

Members of the Saskatoon police combined traffic service unit are teaming up with highway transport patrol officers and RCMP during the week of Oct. 15 to crack down on those drivers who don’t slow down.

It also applies to opposite direction traffic on single lane highways.

Focus on slowing to 60 when passing emerg vehs this week. We're teaming up with RCMP and Hwy Transport for enforcement. Slow down/move over. pic.twitter.com/pWbb1khyv3 — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) October 17, 2017

Police said drivers on highways who see flashing lights should change lanes, if possible, and slow down regardless of which lane they are in.

Fines start at $210 for going faster than the maximum of 60 km/h. The fine for speeding past emergency vehicles at 100 km/h is $360.