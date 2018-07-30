Ontario Tories introduce bill to reduce size of Toronto city council by nearly 50%

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has introduced controversial legislation that would cut Toronto city council nearly in half just months ahead of the fall municipal election.

Premier Doug Ford announced the plan to reduce the number of council seats to 25 from 47 last Friday, to the surprise of Toronto’s mayor and city council, many of whom have opposed it.

READ MORE: Debate continues Monday at Toronto City Hall on reduction of council seats

Ford has also faced criticism from the opposition parties, who say he did not campaign on the issue or hold public consultations.

The premier says he campaigned on reducing the size and cost of government so this move should come as no surprise.

READ MORE: Toronto council hopeful Rocco Achampong wants court to stop Ford from axing wards

Toronto Mayor John Tory, meanwhile, is keeping the door open to mounting a court challenge against the province’s plan.

Tory says he supports a motion due to be tabled at city hall today that would see the city examine legal options to stall Ford’s proposed changes.

WATCH: Other councillors knew about Doug Ford plan to shrink council: Layton