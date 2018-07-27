Adam Vaughan July 27 2018 12:05pm 01:58 Toronto MP and former councillor Adam Vaughan rips Ford plan on reducing council seats Federal Toronto MP Adam Vaughan says Doug Ford is taking a wrecking ball to city hall and hasn’t built anything for the city during his time as councillor. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4357024/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4357024/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?