Canada
July 27, 2018 2:24 pm

Ottawa prepared to work around Ontario’s ‘vindictive and destructive’ actions: Adam Vaughan

By Staff The Canadian Press

Federal Toronto MP Adam Vaughan says Doug Ford is taking a wrecking ball to city hall and hasn't built anything for the city during his time as councillor.

OTTAWA – The federal government says it will do whatever it can to protect Torontonians from the “vindictive and destructive” actions taken by the new Ford government.

Adam Vaughan, a Toronto Liberal MP and parliamentary secretary for urban affairs, says Ontario Premier Doug Ford is plunging Toronto into chaos at a time when it needs stability the most.

Ford announced Friday morning that his government will introduce legislation to cut the number of Toronto city councillors from 47 to 25, aligning city wards with federal ridings.

Ford says having fewer city councillors will improve the decision-making process at Toronto’s city hall, and save taxpayers $25 million over four years.

Vaughan says the proposal is “reckless, irresponsible” and tosses Toronto into a political storm when it needs leadership on critical files such as asylum seekers, gangs and shootings on the city streets, transit and housing.

The former city councillor says Toronto is too important for the federal government to stand idly by.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

