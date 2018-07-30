Debate continues Monday at Toronto City Hall on reduction of council seats

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he will vote for a motion in front of city council on Monday to examine all legal options to try to pause the Ontario government’s plan on cutting city council seats by nearly half, just months from the fall municipal election.

“I think we should be taking a look at every possible legal avenue, really to hit the pause button,” Tory told reporters following a transit announcement outside East York Town Centre Monday morning.

“I don’t think there’s any way we can stop it, necessarily in the context of having the province not able to move forward with changes to the City of Toronto Act on this or other areas, but I think we can sure call into question the process here.”

Premier Doug Ford announced last Friday he wants to slash Toronto council seats from 47 to 25 midway into an election campaign, which prompted the mayor and city councillors to question the lack of consultation on the move.

“I believe that the suggestion I have made that we should have a referendum and put the legislation on pause while we seek the views of the people that will be accompanied, of course, by a full debate, is the right way to go about this,” Tory said.

Among the other motions being discussed at Monday’s city council meeting include formally voting to oppose the legislation, to ask the city solicitor to examine the constitutionality of the bill, and to ask the province to allow a question on the council seat reduction plan to be included on the election ballot before the legislation is imposed.

“I recognize the fact the province has broad powers when it comes to the matters affecting the city of Toronto, broad legislative powers,” Tory said.

“I think it’s important for us to see the bill, but I think in the meantime there can be research done on constitutional matters.”

The premier said the reduction in council seats would save the city $25.5 million over four years.

The proposed legislative changes, which have been included in the Better Local Government Act, would also eliminate elected chair positions in the regions of Peel, York, Niagara and Muskoka.

Progress Toronto, a pro-democracy advocacy group, has since launched a petition asking the public to “stop Ford’s takeover of Toronto politics.”