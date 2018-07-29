Canada
82-year-old woman dead after swimming accident: Nova Scotia RCMP

RCMP say that an 82-year-old woman is dead after a swimming incident.

Nova Scotia RCMP say that an 82-year-old woman is dead after a swimming accident in Port Hood, N.S.

Police say they responded to the suspected drowning at approximately 3:27 p.m., on Saturday.

Officers were called to Port Hood, N.S., after kayakers came across a woman in the water who was found unresponsive.

The Mounties say attempts were made to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful.

The 82-year-old woman from Port Hastings was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the Port Hood Fire Department and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre also responded and assisted at the scene.

