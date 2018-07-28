Missing B.C. man last seen in Nova Scotia located safe: family

The family of a missing British Columbia man who was last seen in Nova Scotia says he has been located safe and sound.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP seek public’s help in finding missing B.C. man

In a Facebook post, Danny Legault’s sister Linda wrote that he has been located alive and well. She says Legault sent a resignation letter to his employer on July 19, but it was not yet received.

“Thank you everyone for all your shares, posts, prayers and good vibes,” the post reads. “MARITIMERS YOU ROCK !! Thanks so much to everyone for helping us find him.”

Legault was reported missing after not making his return flight to British Columbia on July 21.

Police believed he may have been cycling or camping somewhere in Nova Scotia.

In a statement to Global News, Linda Legault said her brother was spotted on Friday and she was notified.