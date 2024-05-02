Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Vancouver Canucks’ Game 6 viewing party sold out

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sights and sounds of the Canucks Game 3 viewing party at Rogers Arena'
Sights and sounds of the Canucks Game 3 viewing party at Rogers Arena
Towels in hand and pride in their hearts, hundreds of Vancouver Canucks fans descended on Rogers Arena on Friday to enjoy Game 3 of the team's playoff run against the Nashville Predators. Here are some of the sights and sounds of the viewing party.
If you were hoping to scoop up tickets to join thousands of fans cheering on the Vancouver Canucks from Rogers Arena on Friday, you’re out of luck.

The fan viewing party for the team’s Game 6 away game against the Nashville Predators is already sold out.

It’s the second time the Canucks have hosted fans for an away game at Rogers Arena. Tickets were $15 and the venue is offering reduced prices on some food and drink. Ticket proceeds go to the Canucks for Kids Fund.

More than 10,000 towel-waving fans packed the arena for Game 3, which saw the Canucks defeat Nashville 2-1.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks unable to eliminate Nashville Predators on home ice'
Vancouver Canucks unable to eliminate Nashville Predators on home ice

Vancouver leads the series 3-2, and will hope to close it out with a win in Nashville on Friday.

If the Canucks advance, they will move on to play the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the playoffs.

Friday’s action starts at 4 p.m. PT.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

