Vancouver Canucks’ Game 6 viewing party sold out

If you were hoping to scoop up tickets to join thousands of fans cheering on the Vancouver Canucks from Rogers Arena on Friday, you’re out of luck.
The fan viewing party for the team’s Game 6 away game against the Nashville Predators is already sold out.
It’s the second time the Canucks have hosted fans for an away game at Rogers Arena. Tickets were $15 and the venue is offering reduced prices on some food and drink. Ticket proceeds go to the Canucks for Kids Fund.
More than 10,000 towel-waving fans packed the arena for Game 3, which saw the Canucks defeat Nashville 2-1.
Vancouver leads the series 3-2, and will hope to close it out with a win in Nashville on Friday.
If the Canucks advance, they will move on to play the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the playoffs.
Friday’s action starts at 4 p.m. PT.
