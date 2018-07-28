Amherst man facing drug trafficking charges following search of apartment

A man from Amherst, N.S., is facing drug trafficking charges after officers conducted a search warrant at his apartment on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the search resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of MDMA, marijuana, cannabis resin and evidence of drug trafficking.

Ezra Sterling Corey, 21, of Amherst was arrested and charged with possession of MDMA, cannabis marijuana and cannabis resin for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Corey appeared in court on Friday and was released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court again on Aug. 27.