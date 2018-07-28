Crime
July 28, 2018 3:16 pm

Man charged after drugs, weapons seized during police search in Fredericton  

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police say Jeremy Joseph Mazerolle is facing charges after police executed a search warrant of his vehicle.

A 30-year-old man is facing a long list of drug and weapons charges after police conducted a search of his car in Fredericton’s south end last week.

The Fredericton Police Force says they arrested Jeremy Joseph Mazerolle of Minto just before 2 p.m. and seized his vehicle.

Officers executed a search of the vehicle, which resulting in them seizing $22,000 worth of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Mazerolle appeared in court on Friday to face seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm, several breaches of probation, as well as additional firearm charges.

