Man charged after drugs, weapons seized during police search in Fredericton  

A 30-year-old man is facing a long list of drug and weapons charges after police conducted a search of his car in Fredericton’s south end last week.

The Fredericton Police Force says they arrested Jeremy Joseph Mazerolle of Minto just before 2 p.m. and seized his vehicle.

Officers executed a search of the vehicle, which resulting in them seizing $22,000 worth of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Mazerolle appeared in court on Friday to face seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm, several breaches of probation, as well as additional firearm charges.