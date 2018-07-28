Police searching for suspect following incident involving weapon in Lower Sackville

Police are looking for a man who allegedly approached a vehicle in Lower Sackville, N.S., Friday night while brandishing a weapon.

Nova Scotia RCMP say at around 9 p.m., a bystander witnessed the altercation on Glendale Avenue, between Riverside Drive and Metropolitan Avenue.

WATCH: Lower Sackville residents ‘not surprised’ by double fatal motor vehicle collision

The witness reported seeing a man walk up to the vehicle with what appeared to be a knife, yell at the driver and stick his arm in the car, before running off.

The vehicle was then seen driving off, according to the witness.

Officers are looking for a six-foot-two white man in his mid-to-late 20s with a heavy build.

He was wearing a dark hoodie and jeans at the time, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a green sedan. Police are interested in speaking to the driver of the vehicle.

READ MORE: U.S. cyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries after crashing in Cape Breton

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.