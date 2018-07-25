Peterborough municipal election a three-horse race as Bennett submits candidacy

The race for the mayor’s seat in Peterborough is officially on, as Daryl Bennett announced he’ll seek a third term at a press event held at the Venture North building on Wednesday morning.

Bennett has served as mayor for the past two terms on council, and announced his intentions to take the leadership post with just two days to go before the nomination deadline is set to close on Friday, July 27 at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Peterborough Mayor Daryl Bennett returns to police services board after 5-year hiatus

“I am very pleased, exceedingly pleased to announce that I am seeking re-election,” said Bennett to a round of applause from the more than 80 supporters and family members who gathered to witness the long-awaited announcement.



Story continues below It’s official Daryl Bennett will seek a third term as mayor in the upcoming #PTBO municipal election. pic.twitter.com/6Xq5CJGeaS — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) July 25, 2018

Bennett took time to acknowledge former mayor Jack Doris who was in attendance, and said he was taking a page from the former councillor, mayor, and longest-serving municipal leader’s playbook when he said, “to be very clear, I am not running against anyone,” said Bennett. “I am running for the City of Peterborough.”

Bennett’s speech was lengthy and addressed some past achievements as the leader on council, but mostly focused on the future and progress that was underway.

“Rather than simply pointing out obstacles we need to be part of the solution,” he said, “we will be part of the solution and we have made good progress on that front, but there is more work to be done and the city’s new corporate reorganization will assist this once it’s fully implemented.”

Projects, like pushing the overall transportation plan forward and completing the city’s Official Plan, are top of the list along with working with neighbouring communities to acquire future lands to allow for further growth and economic opportunities.

With Bennett finally making his intentions clear it opens the door for a three-way race for the city’s top bureaucratic spot.

READ MORE: Diane Therrien considering mayoral run in Peterborough

Downtown councillor Diane Therrien put her name forward in early May and has hit the campaign trail running, opening her campaign office on George Street last week at the former Spill Coffee Bar and has already held some weekly town hall meetings across all five wards.

I welcome Mr. Bennett to the mayoral race for the City of Peterborough and I look forward to engaging in debate with him about our views on the issues that matter to members of our community. Read my entire statement here: https://t.co/UIrHUJ625I — Diane Therrien (@DianeNTherrien) July 25, 2018

Therrien had a feeling Bennett was going to be in the running again and wasn’t surprised by the announcement.

“This is what we anticipated and we welcome… Mr. Bennett to the race and we look forward to engaging with him at the debates,” she said. “I’ve been hearing a lot at the door and getting a lot of feedback and I know what the people are looking for and I want to talk a lot more about that with [Bennett] going ahead on the campaign trail.”

The third mayoral candidate is a political newcomer but someone who is well-recognized in the downtown business scene.

READ MORE: Peterborough restaurateur Cameron Green seeking mayor’s seat

Restaurateur Cameron Green announced he’d run for mayor in late May and says he’s been working behind the scenes and talking with community leaders to get a feel for the issues. Green expects to ramp up his campaign next month.

“I’m really getting a feel for what’s going on in the city and doing a lot more research pertaining to the issues that I am really standing for, which are affordable housing, mental health support, and addictions support,” said Green. “That’s always going to be my focus, but I’ll probably try to start canvassing and marketing more by early to mid-August.”

The deadline to register as a candidate for the municipal election is Friday, July 27th. The official voting day is scheduled for October 22nd.