Peterborough restaurateur Cameron Green seeking mayor’s seat

Peterborough restaurant and pub owner Cameron Green is tossing his name into the city’s mayoral race.

Green, co-owner of McThirsty’s pub and Kettle Drums Restaurant, filed his nomination papers at City Hall on Wednesday.

He joins current city councillor Dianne Therrien as the only candidates seeking the mayor’s seat. The four-year councillor officially announced her intentions on May 3.

Green doesn’t have any political experience but says he brings extensive leadership experience as a business owner.

“The city has been great to us and has supported my lifestyle and I really want to give back,” said Green.

Mayor Daryl Bennett has yet to issue any formal statement on his political future.

Green says customers have encouraged him to run, outlining a number of concerns such as affordable housing.

“As real estate prices continue to climb in Ontario, affordable rent is tough. Being able to provide shelter for those in the mid- to lower-income group is becoming more and more of an issue. At the end of the day, if you don’t have a roof over your head, it’s pretty hard to focus on other areas of your life and be a helpful member.”

He is also in favour of bolstering support and services to address drug additions in the city.

“There’s definitely a problem that needs to be fixed,” he said. “It’s not going to be a quick fix. It’s about getting to root and not really putting a Band-Aid on it. A step in the right direction is better than no step at all. The first step is accepting we do have a problem and that the current system is doing enough to help them.”

Registered candidates seeking a seat on city council so far include:

Ward 1 (Otonabee): Kim Zippel, Ryan Waudby and Brock Girlls

Ward 2 (Monaghan): David McGowan, Don Vassiliadis (incumbent),

Ward 3 (Town): Dean Pappas (incumbent), Kemi Akapo

Ward 4 (Ashburnham): Gary Baldwin (incumbent), Keith Riel (incumbent), Shelia Wood, Paul Rellinger

Ward 5 (Northcrest): Zac Hatton, Andrew Beamer (incumbent), Dave Haacke (incumbent)

The municipal election is Oct. 22.