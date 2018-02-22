Diane Therrien considering mayoral run in Peterborough

Peterborough city councillor Diane Therrien says she’s considering running for mayor.

On her Facebook page on Wednesday night, Therrien said since becoming a councillor in 2014, she’s hearing a common message.

” I have heard time and again that there is a need for a new, more forward-thinking vision for our community,” she wrote.

With the municipal election coming up this fall and many people asking about my plans, I want to share a few of my thoughts…

“Many folks who feel this way have asked me to consider a mayoral run, and I am energized by the support and positive encouragement that I’ve received.”

Therrien and Dean Pappas won the two available Town Ward seats in the 2014 municipal election. Daryl Bennett has held the mayor’s seat for two terms since 2010 but has yet to make any public announcement on whether he will pursue a third term.

“While I remain committed to representing the constituents of Town Ward in my role as Councillor, I am considering running for Mayor,” Therrien posted on Facebook.

“I will be spending the next few months speaking with people from across the city to discuss how we can work together to create a better, brighter future for our community.”

Last month Pappas announced he would seek re-election.

Nomination papers cannot be officially filed until May 1 with the municipal election set for Oct. 22.