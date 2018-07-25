South Simcoe police investigating after Bradford break-in

South Simcoe police are investigating after a home in Bradford was allegedly broken into.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the Holland Street West and Barrie Street area on July 24 at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say residents of the house arrived home from work to discover their home had been broken into and found several items had been taken.

Officers say numerous items worth thousands of dollars were taken from the home.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the South Simcoe police at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).