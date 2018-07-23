Calgary pedestrians concerned about southwest intersection

The T-intersection at 58 Avenue and 2 Street in southwest Calgary sees a lot of traffic during the day and some areas residents say they are concerned it may not be safe for pedestrians.

Many drivers use it to cut between Blackfoot Trail and Macleod Trail as they commute downtown.

Over the weekend, some pedestrians told Global News they don’t feel safe crossing the street because of the amount and speed of traffic that travels down 58 Avenue S.W. Some said the issue is magnified during rush hour and a few people said they have have had a close call there.

Area resident Melodie Lindsay said she believes the lack of a proper signalled crosswalk could cause a fatal collision.

“I’m sure it will at some point [if] left as is. The situation as it exists, there’s already been two pedestrian incidents,” she said. “One person was in a wheelchair sitting curbside and another person was actually in the intersection — walking across in the crosswalk — and now has a broken shoulder. So I think a fatality is very likely.”

READ MORE: Calgary police talk about collision between pedestrian and cyclist

A major issue that Lindsay pointed out is that while the intersection appears to be in an industrial area, there are several large condos nearby. Residents use the busy intersection to get to the CTrain.

Pat Grisak, a senior leader with the City of Calgary’s traffic department, told Global News on Monday the city has heard concerns expressed by area residents about the intersection. He said the city has a plan to put in a signalized pedestrian crosswalk at 1A Street S.W. by the end of August and is looking at improving street lighting at the intersection.

If the new traffic controls fail to slow drivers down, Lindsay wants to see increased enforcement from police.

“Get law enforcement out here to enforce the laws that are in place,” she said. “We all know, as drivers, you don’t drive drunk and you aren’t supposed to go past the speed limit. You have to ticket [people speeding or driving through crosswalks].”

Grisak said the city is always looking to improve pedestrian safety as it encourages more Calgarians to be walking or cycling around Calgary.

The City of Calgary stresses that when it comes to pedestrian crosswalks, it is a shared responsibility for both pedestrians and drivers.