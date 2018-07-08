Summer drought limits produce at Kingston farmers’ market

The amount of precipitation in Eastern Ontario has been minimal since the start of summer, which is causing concern for many local farmers.

The Memorial Centre Farmers’ Market welcomes vendors from around the Kingston area to sell their baked goods, soap, and produce, but the weather has limited the number of vegetables that one family can offer.

“The main way is the moisture retention in the soil, and for most people living in Kingston, we’ve had wind as well — and the wind moving around has also taken moisture out of the soil, so it has caused a desertification effect, too,” said Tim Lyon, owner and operator of Main Street Market.

Lyon has been a loyal vendor for 10 years and this summer, he said, he had to pay more attention to the amount of irrigation that the crops receive.

Due to the limited crops, the price of produce has been raised by many eastern Ontario farmers, but Main Street Market customers won’t be running to a big box store to pick up their tomatoes and carrots. Many said they will continue to support local farmers.

According to Environment Canada, the rain clouds may roll into Kingston Monday night with periodic showers throughout Tuesday.