It’s hot and feeling dry out, but we aren’t expecting a drought anytime soon

No doubt you’ve been feeling a little parched and dry lately, looking for any way to beat the heat. While we’re not technically in a drought yet, we’ve experienced some of the hottest temperatures in years over the last two weeks, and with the heat and very little rain, we’re really starting noticing the impact.

“We had double the rain we normally receive in April, about average in May and just a tad below in June, so when you average all that out it doesn’t indicate a drought condition,” said Chief Administration Officer for Otonobee Region Conservation Authority Dan Marinigh.

A drought is a prolonged period of below-average precipitation — for our region, a three-month period.

While lawns are looking dry and are browning, there is no concern with the aquifers below the surface where groundwater is actually stored.

But a few things to consider over the next few days include checking your water quality. Be sure to check with Peterborough Public Health to ensure your local beach is safe for swimming.

Also, ensure you have a water bottle with you wherever you go.

“We actually have a program right now called blueW where you can check our online map and find out any businesses that are willing to refill your water bottle for free,” said Jenn McCallum from Green Up.

Green Up also has a new program called Waterwise, which helps homeowners who are landscaping incorporate water-wise practices like using rain barrels or mulch.

“Water conservation is a useful practice, so conserve your water where you can,” said Marinigh.