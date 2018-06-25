Strawberry season ‘in full tilt’ as eager berry pickers descend upon local farms

The tractors at the Quinn Family Farm never turned off their engines, constantly trucking eager pickers to the strawberry patch, as the Fete Nationale holiday weeknd marked the official start of the strawberry picking season.

They just keep on coming. Phil Quinn greets another tractor full of weekend pickers ready to fill their baskets with this seasons strawberries.#strawberryseason #openingweekend @quinnfarm pic.twitter.com/DLF9eLhfJk — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) June 25, 2018

An estimated 1,500 people showed up Monday afternoon to hand-select their berries, said Phil Quinn, owner of the Quinn farm.

“Strawberry season is in full tilt right now. We have been going for a the better part of the week right now.”

He warns that though it’s fruitful, the season isn’t long. “It’s a short season,” Quinn said, “so if you want to get it done, better come as soon as you can.”

1,500 people are expected to pick their share of strawberries today at @quinnfarm 🍓 pic.twitter.com/OxUwYnx6YR — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) June 25, 2018

Between the end of June and the beginning of July is the ideal time to pick strawberries, Quinn said.

The long, cooler-than-seasonal spring was worrisome, he added, but the harvest came in plentiful.

“Yeppers, we got a pile of strawberries now,” Quinn said, biting down into a bright red berry.

#🍓 pic.twitter.com/cnkljyAuQ0 — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) June 25, 2018

Rows upon rows of families and young children, sometimes even on their hands and knees, searched the field for the red gold.

Anne Murphy and her group of friends brought their children picking.

Murphy has a garden at home, but says it’s important for her children to see how food is farmed.

“It’s important for her to know the circle of life and where her food comes from and for her to be appreciative of it,” Murphy said.

Murphy, her over-flowing basket of berries held by her daughter, said she has a couple of recipes in mind.