Easter egg hunt an annual tradition at Montreal’s Quinn Family Farm

Hundreds of families were on the prowl this Easter Sunday for the annual Easter egg hunt at Quinn Family Farm, 20 minutes outside of Montreal.

Co-owner Phil Quinn said the farm expected 4,000 to 5,000 visitors over the long weekend.

One tractor pull at a time, excited kids are brought to the evergreen tree plantation, where they are set loose to search for the colourful loot.

30,000 eggs are scatted all over the farm, Quinn explained.

The entire Quinn family pitches in for the annual event — even young Alex, the third generation of Quinns, donned bunny ears and handed out treats to his fellow kids during Sunday’s hunt.

The West Island family farm got the idea for its popular Easter egg hunt from similar events elsewhere, such as in Toronto and the U.S.

“We have heard horror stories of parks trying to do it and it not going well,” Quinn said. “But here, we are used to having crowds around with the ‘You Pick’ [visits] — but this time, you’re picking eggs instead of strawberries.”

With “only a couple of Facebook posts,” the farm, located in L’Île-Perrot, has managed to attract large numbers of Easter visitors for the fifth year running.

The event continues until April 2, with wagon rides leaving every half-hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Quinn has some advice for families wanting to join in on the fun tomorrow: “Bring your boots, because it’s springtime on the farm — there will be mud.”