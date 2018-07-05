Multiple people reportedly injured after plane goes down near Sechelt-Gibsons airport
An active rescue operation is underway near the Sechelt-Gibsons Airport where a small plane crashed after takeoff Thursday afternoon.
The Sechelt Fire Department confirmed the information, adding there were three or four people on board the single-engine airplane which crashed a short distance from the runway.
“There is no fire at this time,” assistant fire Chief Dwight Davison told Global News.
“Crews are assessing and providing first aid to the injured occupants of the plane at this time.”
Sunshine Coast RCMP confirmed it is responding to a small plane that went down near Selma Park.
Four ambulances and a helicopter are on scene or on the way; there is no word on the extent of injuries.
We will have more information on this developing story when it becomes available.
~ With files from Ted Field
