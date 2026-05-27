Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    May 27, 2026 at 9:56 am

    But I thought the FNs all want control of children and family services because they do things better? Obviously not.

  2. Try This
    May 27, 2026 at 8:49 am

    The natives regularly avoid vaccines. It does not help when Health Canada pushes useless flu vaccines. – we need none of that.
    I hope that the reserve leaders and the parents listen. It is the parent’s responsibility to provide suitable living arrangements for their children, or Child Welfare should scoop up the children – no whining about race.
    It is the reserve leaders responsibility to provide water and sewage to the houses, as Canada gives them money for that. – One questions what the leaders have been spending the money on… Audits only show that the money went to where Chief and Council directed it. If they direct it into their own projects, instead of water and sewer, it is fine.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judge recommends better vaccine campaigns, housing after Alberta boy’s death

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2026 8:21 am
1 min read
Alta Children Killed View image in full screen
The Alberta Coat of Arms is shown at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on June 28, 2019. A sentencing hearing has begun for a man who admitted to assaulting his girlfriend and killing her two young children. The man is not being named to comply with a court-ordered publication ban requested by Crown prosecutors to protect the identity of the children, who were three-years and six-months old. Jason Franson/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A judge has recommended better vaccination campaigns and solutions to overcrowded housing after the death of a six-year-old Indigenous boy in northern Alberta.

Provincial court Justice Claus Thietke says in a fatality report says the boy died on Nov. 13, 2020, at a local nursing station after complaining of abdominal pain and hours spent vomiting.

The fatality inquiry, held in October 2024, heard that meningococcus bacteria in the boy’s bloodstream led to an infection, and his organs began to fail.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Thietke’s report, released Tuesday, says the boy lived with about 20 relatives on a First Nation near Fox Lake, in a house that lacked running water and sewage facilities.

Thietke says such conditions “should not be tolerated,” as evidence heard at the inquiry showed they can increase the risk of contracting symptomatic meningococcus.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge also pointed to evidence that the boy was not up to date on his vaccinations and recommended “consistent efforts” to promote such campaigns.

“Following (the boy)’s death, the community was met with a mass vaccine campaign against meningococcal disease. As a result, vaccine levels went from 17 per cent to 78 per cent of the population,” Thietke said in the report.

“Court’s recommendation in this area is that consistent efforts to increase vaccination levels should be at the forefront of combating serious illnesses.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices