Saskatoon cancelling parking tickets, refunding fees for July 2

Anyone who received a parking ticket in Saskatoon on July 2, or paid for parking, will be getting a refund.

City of Saskatoon officials said there was some confusion on whether Monday, July 2 was a statutory holiday or not stemming from other orders of government that identified Monday as a statutory holiday for Canada Day.

Under the city’s traffic bylaw, specific days are referred to and not the general term “statutory holiday” – meaning there is no automatic extension to the following Monday when the statutory holiday falls on a Sunday.

Officials said due to the misunderstanding, any parking tickets issued will be cancelled and refunds will be issued to anyone who has already paid for a parking ticket.

Parking fees paid will also be reimbursed. Payments made by credit card or using the app will be refunded automatically.

Anyone who paid in cash can request a refund, after July 9, at city hall by providing proof of payment – a parking receipt or license plate number.