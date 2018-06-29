5 Montreal stories guaranteed to make you smile this week: June 29

From a café breaking barriers for Montreal’s Indigenous community to some good news at a Pointe-Claire sushi restaurant, here are five stories guaranteed to make you smile this week:

Breaking barriers

“It’s like a urban Indigenous restaurant.”

A little café in the heart of Shaughnessy Village is teaming up with a community group known for helping Montreal’s most vulnerable.

It’s fun to stay at the YMCA

“When you start a year like we engaged in, you hope for the best.”

The YMCA in Complexe Guy-Favreau has reached a tentative deal to remain at the site over the next 10 years.

Just like home

“When you find the food, you find the people that go with the food and you automatically feel better.”

After viewing Global News’ series Just Like Home, Lesley Chesterman explains why food can bring up such a strong sense of nostalgia.

A for Avocado

“It’s intact, so we are very happy to know that our ‘A’ is back home.”

The beloved ‘A’ has been given back to Avocado Sushi in Pointe-Claire Village.

Book a babysitter

“We guarantee babysitters, it’s all the vetting process and transportation is included as well.”

Busy parents often find themselves scrambling to find a last-minute babysitter, but one Montrealer’s new website aims to match parents with experienced caregivers whenever needed.

