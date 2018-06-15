5 Montreal stories guaranteed to make you smile this week: June 15

From students giving back to a furry friend running around the Montreal Neurological Institute, here are five stories guaranteed to make you smile this week:

Good deeds

“Everyone has been realizing more what it is and how to express kindness.”

Maple Grove Elementary School students in Lachine are using their winnings from Greater Montreal Day to pay it forward.

Just like home

“Kamayan is your hands, and so it means to be eating with your hands.”

In Filipino culture, sharing a delicious — and messy — feast is all about love.

A Canadian first

“When they first talked to me about that, it sounded like science fiction.”

A new way of treating cancer in Montreal is a Canadian first.

Furry friends

“It’s been a great experience. We’ve been really excited to keep going with it and give more positive vibes.”

Milo has been working hard at the Montreal Neurological Institute, visiting patients to help them in their recovery.

Life lesson

“It felt good to be able to talk to a youngster who was listening.”

A retired Montreal police officer is asking for help to track down someone he gave some stern advice to while on a routine patrol over 40 years ago.

