Politics
August 30, 2018 3:59 pm
Updated: August 30, 2018 4:00 pm

Decision Quebec: Here are the top 5 stories from Week 1 on the campaign trail

By Web producer  Global News

Québec Solidaire spokesperson Manon Massé, left to right, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Parti Québécois leader Jean-François Lisée and CAQ leader François Legault participate in a youth-oriented event in Montreal, Friday, August 17 2018.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

Much has happened on the campaign trail since last Thursday when Lt.-Gov. J. Michel Doyon officially dissolved the Quebec government.

Political leaders from all parties have been crisscrossing the province in hopes of swaying voters ahead of the Oct. 1 election.

There have been some missteps along the way, including Québec Solidaire’s mistaken belief that English is an official language in Quebec, and some small victories for others, such as a recent poll showing the Quebec Liberal Party could win the youth vote.

Here are the top five stories from week one of the 39-day election campaign:

Capturing the youth vote

“I think it’s easy to assume that just because one is young, one has more progressive political inclinations or votes for more traditionally left-wing parties.”

The Coalition Avenir Québec is leading the race in the provincial election campaign, but a recent poll shows young voters — who have more voting power than ever in the upcoming election — are leaning toward the Quebec Liberals.

READ THE FULL STORY: Poll shows Liberals leading Quebec youth vote

What’s in a tweet?

“English is an official language of Quebec and Canada.”

Sovereignist party Québec Solidaire sent out a tweet stating “English is an official language of Quebec and Canada,” leaving some people confused.

READ THE FULL STORY: ‘English is an official language of Quebec and Canada’ tweets Québec Solidaire

To censor, or not to censor?

“Is it a quality play? It’s controversial? Well, that is part of what art does.”

Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée insists he would have allowed Robert Lepage’s controversial shows to go on if he were premier, but some activists question his intentions.

READ THE FULL STORY: PQ Leader Jean-François Lisée claims cancelling controversial plays ‘Kanata’ and ‘SLAV’ was wrong

Fixing Quebec’s labour shortage

“What we need first is to have well-paid jobs.”

The Quebec Liberals and the Coalition Avenir Québec are proposing two opposing plans to deal with the province’s growing labour shortage.

READ THE FULL STORY: CAQ, Liberals have opposing strategies to labour shortage, immigration

Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Manon Massé wave to supporters as they arrive to launch their campaign in Montreal. The party has found its support in the same urban ridings where the Parti Quebecois started in the 1970s, among young and educated francophones who want to transform Quebec society.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The new left?

“The PQ still has a lot of members and some popular support but it’s not urban support anymore.”

The story of Québec Solidaire’s rise follows, in part, the tale of the PQ’s fall.

READ THE FULL STORY: ‘Big generational change’ — Québec Solidaire offers voters radical societal project

For more election stories click here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
MTLtop5
Parti Quebecois
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec politics
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News