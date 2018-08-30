Decision Quebec: Here are the top 5 stories from Week 1 on the campaign trail

Much has happened on the campaign trail since last Thursday when Lt.-Gov. J. Michel Doyon officially dissolved the Quebec government.

Political leaders from all parties have been crisscrossing the province in hopes of swaying voters ahead of the Oct. 1 election.

There have been some missteps along the way, including Québec Solidaire’s mistaken belief that English is an official language in Quebec, and some small victories for others, such as a recent poll showing the Quebec Liberal Party could win the youth vote.

Here are the top five stories from week one of the 39-day election campaign:

Capturing the youth vote

“I think it’s easy to assume that just because one is young, one has more progressive political inclinations or votes for more traditionally left-wing parties.”

The Coalition Avenir Québec is leading the race in the provincial election campaign, but a recent poll shows young voters — who have more voting power than ever in the upcoming election — are leaning toward the Quebec Liberals.

READ THE FULL STORY: Poll shows Liberals leading Quebec youth vote

What’s in a tweet?

“English is an official language of Quebec and Canada.”

Sovereignist party Québec Solidaire sent out a tweet stating “English is an official language of Quebec and Canada,” leaving some people confused.

READ THE FULL STORY: ‘English is an official language of Quebec and Canada’ tweets Québec Solidaire

To censor, or not to censor?

“Is it a quality play? It’s controversial? Well, that is part of what art does.”

Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée insists he would have allowed Robert Lepage’s controversial shows to go on if he were premier, but some activists question his intentions.

READ THE FULL STORY: PQ Leader Jean-François Lisée claims cancelling controversial plays ‘Kanata’ and ‘SLAV’ was wrong

Fixing Quebec’s labour shortage

“What we need first is to have well-paid jobs.”

The Quebec Liberals and the Coalition Avenir Québec are proposing two opposing plans to deal with the province’s growing labour shortage.

READ THE FULL STORY: CAQ, Liberals have opposing strategies to labour shortage, immigration

The new left?

“The PQ still has a lot of members and some popular support but it’s not urban support anymore.”

The story of Québec Solidaire’s rise follows, in part, the tale of the PQ’s fall.

READ THE FULL STORY: ‘Big generational change’ — Québec Solidaire offers voters radical societal project

For more election stories click here.