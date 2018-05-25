5 Montreal stories guaranteed to make you smile this week: May 25

Do you have a place in the city that makes you feel at home? For one Singaporean couple, it’s a small restaurant in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest.

Here are five stories guaranteed to make you smile this week:

Running for hope

“Terry Fox himself was a big inspiration for me. When he began his Marathon of Hope, I was 10 years old, and I began running when I was 10.”

Patrick Charlebois is running 42 kilometres every day for 10 days in 10 different Canadian cities to honour Terry Fox.

READ THE STORY: Man to run 10 marathons in 10 days to honour Terry Fox

Just like home

“In the beginning, when we arrived, there was nothing at all. You couldn’t even buy bok choy.”

When you’ve moved to Canada from another country, it can be daunting.

READ THE STORY: Satay Brothers a taste of home for Singaporeans

Dance the night away

“I think it’s joy, the happiness that it brings you.”

Dance therapy classes are helping seniors transform their bodies and minds — for the better.

READ THE STORY: Dance therapy getting seniors back on their feet — and the dance floor

School safety

“We noticed that a lot of parents park where they’re not supposed to.”

Students at Margaret Manson Elementary in Kirkland are monitoring traffic around their school to improve safety.

READ THE STORY: Grades 4 and 5 students monitor traffic in front of Kirkland school to improve safety

Mr. Bike Man

“We made a lot of people happy today.”

For the last 34 years, anonymous donor “Mr. Bike Man” has presented Montreal youth with a free bicycle on his birthday.

READ THE STORY: Anonymous Sun Youth donor ‘Mr. Bike Man’ gives 100 free bikes to youths

