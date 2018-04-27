5 Montreal stories guaranteed to make you smile this week: April 27

He was addicted to drugs and moved to Montreal to take his own life — but instead, found a way to give back to the community.

Here are five stories guaranteed to make you smile this week:

Lakeshore in luck

“The needs are great and our means are not unlimited.”

Lakeshore General Hospital, located in the city of Pointe-Claire in Montreal’s West Island, is getting a new emergency room.

A second chance

“I completely destroyed my NFL career because of drugs and I was just totally out of control.”

Former NFL offensive lineman Alvin Powell says after being addicted to drugs, he’s grateful for his second chance at life.

Generous donation

“It allowed me to take a break from the constant stress and it was such a relief, such a relief.”

The West Island Community Shares celebrated 20 years of helping out the community by giving out $1.3 million in donations to the organizations they serve.

Investigating alternatives

“You’re stuck and you wait and you wait and every day you wait, you get more and more anxious and it’s a panic situation.”

After Global News started investigating, a man living in the Laurentians has an appointment at the MUHC, after being told doctors in the regions weren’t trained to perform a minor non-surgical procedure.

Habitat for humanity

“We are working on a plan to make it more accessible for families and this is part of it.”

Habitat for Humanity has already built seven homes in the area, but this project is catered towards Indigenous families.

