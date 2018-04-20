#MTLtop5: Your top stories every week

Canada
April 20, 2018 2:55 pm

5 Montreal stories guaranteed to make you smile this week: April 20

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A new Mars rover slated to launch in 2020 could incorporate a wheel design that came out of Concordia University.

Courtesy: NRC
From the vomit comet to a family learning to communicate with their autistic child through Disney movies, you’ll want to read these five feel-good stories:

Making a difference

“I just enjoyed reading to the kids.”

The English Montreal School Board celebrated the volunteers that make a difference in their community with an award ceremony.

READ THE STORY: EMSB honours volunteers with awards ceremony

The big leagues

“I was pretty much expecting another rejection.”

Sha’teiohserí:io Patton, a young woman from Kahnawake finishing her studies at John Abbott College, will soon be heading to Stanford University.

READ THE STORY: John Abbott student from Kahnawake gets scholarship to Stanford University

Standing together

Quebec MNA Robert Poëti shows off his jersey at the National Assembly to show solidarity with those who died in the Humboldt bus crash, Weds. April 18, 2018.

Jean-Vincent Verville/Global News

“It’s a way to pay homage and to show that we are thinking of the families.”

Quebec politicians wore their jerseys in the National Assembly to honour those who died in the Humboldt bus crash.

READ THE STORY: Quebec MNAs wear jerseys to honour those who died in Humboldt bus crash

The vomit comet

“How many times did you throw up?”

Replicating Mars’ gravity – which is a third of the Earth’s – is a difficult feat, but Concordia University researcher Krzysztof Skonieczny and his team were able to do it for just a moment.

READ THE STORY: Concordia team uses gravity-simulating plane for rover breakthroughs on Mars

Autism, animated

“The way that it’s done is so real and so true and it speaks to so many families.”

‘Life, Animated’ is an Oscar-nominated film about the life of a family that learned how to communicate with their son, who has autism, through Disney movies.

READ THE STORY: ‘Life, Animated’ shows how a family uses Disney movies to communicate with son with autism

