Quebec MNAs wear jerseys to honour those who died in Humboldt bus crash

Quebec politicians plan to wear their jerseys in the National Assembly Wednesday to honour those who died in the Humboldt bus crash.

“It’s really an homage. We’re all doing it together to remember the events that happened, and also for all the hockey players travelling across Quebec in the same situation,” said Quebec MNA Robert Poëti.

“It’s a way to pay homage and to show that we are thinking of the families and everyone living a situation like this. I think the National Assembly is a good place to show that we stand together and we are thinking of them.”

Sixteen people died, including 10 players, and another 13 were injured after a semi-truck collided with a bus taking the Humboldt Broncos to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game on April 6.

Quebec MNAs said it was important to show solidarity, as athletes continue to travel across the province — and the country.

“It is a way for us to tell the families that we think about them, that we think about the families that were impacted by the accident,” said Poëti.

So far, a GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt Broncos has raised over $13 million for the victims.

The money will be transferred to the newly formed Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund Inc.

