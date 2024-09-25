Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec opposition parties decry $6.5M subsidy to Presidents Cup golf tournament

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2024 1:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Final preparations for President’s Cup in Montreal'
Final preparations for President’s Cup in Montreal
RELATED - The final touches are being made ahead of the President’s Cup. The international golf competition attracts some of the world's best players and for the second time in history the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Ile-Bizard will host the event. The tournament doesn't just attract thousands of spectators, it also poses some big traffic challenges. Global’s Tim Sargeant has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s opposition parties are denouncing the $6.5-million subsidy granted by the provincial government to the Presidents Cup golf tournament taking place in the Montreal area this week.

The legislature leader of Québec solidaire said Wednesday the money would have been better spent on basic services rather than what he called luxuries.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois also pointed out that Premier François Legault’s government is spending up to $7 million to have the Los Angeles Kings play two NHL exhibition games in Quebec City next week.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Parti Québécois asked to see the studies on the economic impact of the golf tournament, while Liberal member Marwah Rizqy questioned spending millions on a sporting event when it’s hard to get the funding to replace a junior college toilet.

Trending Now

Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx defended the subsidy, saying the tournament was bringing in tens of thousands of tourists and an estimated $71 million in economic benefits.

Story continues below advertisement

The Presidents Cup, which takes place this week at the Royal Montreal Golf Club, is a team competition between the United States and a squad of international players. It’s organized by the PGA Tour, which generated revenues of US$1.9 billion last year.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices