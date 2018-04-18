Concordia team uses gravity-simulating plane for rover breakthroughs on Mars

Researchers at Concordia University are trying to unlock the secrets of four-wheeling on the surface of Mars — secrets that eluded the Spirit rover launched by NASA when it got stuck in the soil of the red planet in 2009.

The research team is working on research that aims to allow an improved Mars rover to operate.

The research team recently concluded a week of testing in March that involved three flights of a special aircraft operated by the National Research Council known as the Falcon 20. The plane can fly in gravity-defying parabolas that can simulate the light gravity of Mars.

As a result, the Concordia research team, led by professor Krzysztof Skonieczny, managed to see how a steel, treaded wheel behaved in soil that was less dense due to gravity that is only 38 per cent of that of Earth. Skonieczny’s team believes they can build a better rover with what they’ve learned.

Part of the dilemma facing scientists who want to put rovers on Mars? The gravity's only about a third of Earth's gravity. Enter: the Falcon 20, a.k.a. the "Vomit Comet," capable of simulating alternate gravities with roller-coaster-like moves.

Much of the lessons they learned involved troubleshooting — like what to do when dust gets into moving parts that need to slide — and how the soil behaves in environments that are different from Earth.

This is what the Falcon 20 had to do to emulate Mars' gravity. And professor Skonieczny had to ride it while a wheel turns on soil to see how a rover would deal with traction issues on Mars. And yes, he told me the plane earns its nickname…

The research team hopes that their breakthroughs make it onboard the Mars rover to be launched by the European Space Agency in 2020.