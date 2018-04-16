John Abbott student from Kahnawake gets scholarship to Stanford University

Sha’teiohserí:io Patton remembered the day last week vividly: after Harvard University rejected her outright, she looked at her email on her phone thinking that Stanford University had just sent her a curt note with more bad news. And then she opened the email.
“I was pretty much expecting another rejection,” she told Global News. What she got instead completely exploded her expectations — not only was she accepted to California’s most prestigious university, she received a scholarship offer in the mail that covered almost all of the $77,000 annual tuition.
Patton, who goes by the name “Rio” for short, told Global News she wants to eventually become a child psychologist and is excited about the opportunity to study in northern California. Stanford will cover about $69,000 of tuition, the band council will cover another $5,000, she said.
“We’re very proud of her,” said George Martin, who was one of her mentors at Kuper Academy, a private high school in Kirkland. “Going to Stanford on the scholarship money she’s getting, it’s just unheard of.”
Martin said Patton was a standout student and athlete at the school.
“Just the way she carried herself at school was outstanding,” he said. “She was a model citizen — she worked very hard in every class, and she was on the honour roll the whole time she was here.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.