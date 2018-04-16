John Abbott student from Kahnawake gets scholarship to Stanford University

Sha’teiohserí:io Patton remembered the day last week vividly: after Harvard University rejected her outright, she looked at her email on her phone thinking that Stanford University had just sent her a curt note with more bad news. And then she opened the email.

This may be the most desirable sheet of paper a parent can hold this college admissions season — and it is the property of a 19-year-old John Abbott student from Kahnawake. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/80BgBHq1o4 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 16, 2018

“I was pretty much expecting another rejection,” she told Global News. What she got instead completely exploded her expectations — not only was she accepted to California’s most prestigious university, she received a scholarship offer in the mail that covered almost all of the $77,000 annual tuition.

Patton, who goes by the name “Rio” for short, told Global News she wants to eventually become a child psychologist and is excited about the opportunity to study in northern California. Stanford will cover about $69,000 of tuition, the band council will cover another $5,000, she said.

This is Rio Patton — who found out this past week she's going to Stanford University on scholarship. "I'm sitting there in shock and I just start screaming, and my boyfriend's like "what? WHAT? Because he thinks something's wrong." @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/L0EqOCRtjb — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 16, 2018

“We’re very proud of her,” said George Martin, who was one of her mentors at Kuper Academy, a private high school in Kirkland. “Going to Stanford on the scholarship money she’s getting, it’s just unheard of.”

Martin said Patton was a standout student and athlete at the school.

According to @easterndoor, there are 14 Kahnawake university students currently studying in the states (about a tenth of the total). She plans on joining those ranks next year, majoring in either English or psychology. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/h0y0fCzxeY — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 16, 2018

“Just the way she carried herself at school was outstanding,” he said. “She was a model citizen — she worked very hard in every class, and she was on the honour roll the whole time she was here.”