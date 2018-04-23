Lakeshore General Hospital getting new ER

Lakeshore General Hospital, located in the city of Pointe-Claire in Montreal’s West Island, is getting a new emergency room, announced Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette Monday.

“[It will], in the long run, significantly improve the functionality of this key sector of the hospital and better meet the needs of the aging population,” he said.

We are committed to prioritizing projects that benefit patients. Improving the emergency room of the Lakeshore General Hospital is consistent with this vision.”

The health minister insists building the new ER, which is estimated to cost about $90 million, won’t interrupt the flow of the hospital.

Officials confirmed there will be $1.5 million immediately available for the project.

“Accelerating investments in health is essential to improving access and quality of services — this is a priority for our government,” insisted Finance Minister Carlos Leitao.

“The needs are great and our means are not unlimited.”

“Therefore, each of the steps leading to a project of this magnitude must be managed responsibly, taking into account the current and future needs of the populations it serves.”

Barrette said it will be a three-step process — consultations followed by detailed plans then finally, building the wing.

The project, which is set to include a faster assessment zone, more stretchers and a family lounge, will take between five and seven years to complete.

