5 Montreal stories guaranteed to make you smile this week: May 18

Have you seen the new baby falcons at Université de Montréal?

The story of these tiny birds of prey is just one of many guaranteed to make you smile this week:

Make a memory

“It’s a big dream for all of us — we’ve all grown up listening to Bon Jovi’s music.”

While many aspiring musicians dream of playing alongside their idols, one band from Montreal’s West Island has the chance of a lifetime opening for Bon Jovi.

READ THE STORY: ‘It’s a big dream for all of us’: West Island band takes the stage before Bon Jovi

Express yourself

“When I dance to express my feelings to other people, it’s more open. it makes me feel good inside to dance.”

Dance therapy classes give people with special needs the freedom to express themselves however they want.

READ THE STORY: Montreal dance teacher’s therapy classes lets special needs students express themselves freely

New life

“For the first six days, they’re blind, they can’t see anything. That’s why you hear their mommy vocalizing.”

Tiny peregrine falcons were born at the Université de Montréal under the care of a rather unlikely mother hen.

READ THE STORY: Baby falcons born at Université de Montréal for first time in three years

An empire

“I saw there was a need — I felt it — and I knew that I could help.”

Philanthropist, entrepreneur and beauty icon Lise Watier has been a household name around the world for more than four decades.

READ THE STORY: Giving back to women is natural for Lise Watier

Making history

“In Quebec, it’s always being able to provide excellent care, whether they be anglophone or francophone.”

Dr. Pramod Puligandla, a surgeon with the Montreal Children’s Hospital (MCH), is the first Canadian to be elected to the pediatric surgery board of the American Board of Surgery.

READ THE STORY: Montreal Children’s Hospital surgeon first Canadian elected to American pediatric surgery board

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau