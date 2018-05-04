5 Montreal stories guaranteed to make you smile this week: May 4

In honour of Greater Montreal Day on May 10, here are five stories guaranteed to make you smile this week:

Cancer cure

“I definitely want to keep doing this research throughout my university education and even in the future.”

He may be only 19 years old, but Marionopolis College student Gabriel Dayan already has four years of cancer research under his belt.

READ THE STORY: How one teen’s science fair project sparked his drive for immunotherapy cancer research

Giving back

“They always make us food. So we want to pay it forward and give it back to them.”

In honour of Greater Montreal Day, students from ACCESS Adult Education and Career Training Centre in Saint-Hubert are giving back, one meal at a time.

READ THE STORY: Saint-Hubert bricklaying students give back for Greater Montreal Day

Proud moments

“It’s such an honour for Tony and he’d be so happy and probably wouldn’t believe it.”

The City of Pointe-Claire has voted to name a green space after Montreal Alouettes great Tony Proudfoot.

READ THE STORY: Pointe-Claire honours Tony Proudfoot with new park

A life’s work

“I decided 18 years ago to come to Montreal and I really feel in love with the city and the country and now I’m a very proud Canadian citizen.”

As director and chief curator of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Nathalie Bondil is a busy woman.

READ THE STORY: #GreatMTLer Nathalie Bondil is an icon of Montreal’s art scene

Access to nutrition

“If we were more efficient as a community to organize those services we believe we will pull out more people from hunger.”

One of the main reasons Montrealers go hungry is a lack of access to affordable food, but a group of organizations is working together to fix the problem.

READ THE STORY: Montreal food bank’s new kitchen to turn wasted food into nutritious meals

