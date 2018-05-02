Pointe-Claire honours Tony Proudfoot with new park

The City of Pointe-Claire has voted to name a green space by the corner of des Frênes Street and Gendron after Montreal Alouettes great Tony Proudfoot.

“It’s such an honour for Tony and he’d be so happy and probably wouldn’t believe it,” his widow Vicki told Global News.

“Who gets a park named after you?”

This is the future Tony Proudfoot Park. Pointe-Claire's city council made the announcement last night after holding a contest to name it. After 60 entries and a grassroots social media campaign, Proudfoot's name was chosen. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Myjm8Q1sXN — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 2, 2018

Proudfoot was a homegrown sports hero in Pointe-Claire.

He grew up in the city after moving there from Manitoba with his family in the 1950s.

He played for John Rennie High School’s football team and played nine seasons for the Alouettes, notching two Grey Cups.

“I saw an announcement inviting citizens to enter suggestions for the new park’s name,” said Norm Horner, who led the drive to name it after Proudfoot.

“It was the last day of the contest. And right when I saw that, I thought, ‘Tony Proudfoot.'”

Proudfoot made a name for himself as a defensive back for the Alouettes. But many people remember him just as much as a teacher, and later in life, an advocate with those with ALS. The park named for him is slated to open in 2019. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Hj4TeXptMN — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 2, 2018

Later in life, Proudfoot became known in Montreal as a teacher.

He became a prominent advocate for those with ALS after he was diagnosed with the illness in 2007.

He died in 2010 at the age of 61.