Greater Montreal campaign

More
Features
May 3, 2018 12:36 pm

#GreatMTLer: Nathalie Bondil is an icon of Montreal’s art scene

Jamie Orchard By Anchor  Global News

Great Montrealer Nathalie Bondil is an icon of Montreal's art scene.

Global News
A A

As director and chief curator of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA), Nathalie Bondil is a busy woman.

READ MORE: #GreatMTLer Former NFLer Alvin Powell gets a second chance

“This museum is also a mirror of the dynamism of the city and I think everything is possible because the city makes it possible,” she told Global News.

Story continues below

READ MORE: #GreatMTLer Kim Thúy finds her voice through her award-winning writing

Born in Spain and raised in Morocco, Bondil is a dual Canadian and French citizen. Montreal has been her home for almost two decades now.

“I decided 18 years ago to come to Montreal and I really feel in love with the city and the country and now I’m a very proud Canadian citizen,” she said.

Bondil has worked at the museum since 1999 and was appointed to the top job in 2007 — the first woman ever to hold that position.

WATCH BELOW: Great Montrealers giving back

The museum welcomed a record 1.3 million visitors last year.

READ MORE: #GreatMTLer Maestro Kent Nagano a pillar of Montreal’s cultural symphony

She said she’s not afraid to take creative chances, inviting fashion houses into the museum with retrospectives of Yves Saint Laurent and Jean-Paul Gauthier — a collection that has now toured all over the world.

READ MORE: Meet some great Montrealers

“Jean-Paul did accept [to collaborate] with us, with me, at the very beginning of this fabulous adventure,” Bondil told Global News.

“Now, I’m so happy because after almost a decade, the exhibition is still on the road and we just opened in Buenos Aires last week.”

The Gauthier exhibit was just one in a series of innovative ideas that helped put the MMFA on the world stage — others include the introduction of music and the opening of a new pavilion for peace in 2016.

WATCH BELOW: Great Montrealers giving back

For us, it was obvious that we have to open the doors to all the people to see this,” she said.

READ MORE: #GreatMTLer Matthew Pearce taking care of Montreal’s homeless

“The mission of a museum is not just about making exhibitions, keeping good collections, but also improving your life.”

Her work hasn’t gone unnoticed; Bondil has been awarded a diamond jubilee and received a medal from the Quebec national assembly and the Order of Canada.

You can send us a private message on Facebook, tweet at us on Twitter or by e-mail:

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Diamond Jubilee
Great Montrealer
Greater Montreal Day
GreatMTLer
Jean-Paul Gauthier
MMFA
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
Nathalie Bondil
Order of Canada
Yves Saint Laurent

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News