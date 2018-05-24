Anonymous Sun Youth donor ‘Mr. Bike Man’ gives 100 free bikes to youths

For the last 34 years, anonymous donor “Mr. Bike Man” has presented more than a few “extraordinary” Montreal youths with a free bicycle on his birthday, and this year was no different.

In fact, a record-breaking 100 kids, who have shown courage when faced with exceptional circumstances, received brand new bikes on Thursday.

Each child who earned a bike also got a helmet, a lock and a certificate recognizing their good deeds.

According to the co-founder of Sun Youth, Sid Stevens, “Mr. Bike Man” wished to remain anonymous for the sake of giving a gift from the unknown to the unknown.

“We made a lot of people happy today,” Stevens said.

He explained further that “youngsters who’ve done something positive, recommended by teachers, social workers, police officers,” were the ones selected to receive the bikes.

“In a couple of cases, they stopped a robbery in progress, reported a hit-and-run, they helped their teachers in the school or helped a couple of new immigrants learn French and English. So, those who were very involved in the community and giving back.”

Several kids receiving the new bikes told Global News they were very grateful to Mr. Bike Man and Sun Youth.

About 1,700 bikes have been given away over the course of the last 34 years.