Montreal’s Sun Youth gives away over 1,000 coats to new immigrants

The Sun Youth Organization, in partnership with Quaker Canada, held their first ever winter coat give away on Wednesday.

Over 1,100 brand new winter coats were handed out to newly arrived immigrants, many of whom are experiencing their first Canadian winter.

Sun Youth was asked to team up with Quaker’s national Warm Welcome Campaign according to Sun Youth Emergency Services co-ordinator, Eric Kingsley.

Quaker raised their funds for the project through the sale of specially marked boxes of their products throughout the month of October.

Sun Youth volunteers, who are presently in the midst of running the annual Christmas Basket campaign, also came out to help with the coat give away.

“It is a bit unusual,” said Ann St. Arnaud, a Sun Youth spokesperson. “Usually, we are preparing for our Christmas baskets distribution but at the same time people that came to register for that, we told them this initiative was coming up so people are here for [ the coat give away].”

Kingsley says there is always a need for winter coats and Montreal’s Sun Youth organization is always open to donations.

Information on how and where to donate winter wear is on The Sun Youth organization website