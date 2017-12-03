West Island Sikh community donates to Sun Youth

Just in time for the holidays, the Montreal West Island Sikh community made their annual donation to Sun Youth.

Members of Gurudwara Sahib Greater Montreal donated around $3,500 worth of non-perishable food items to the Sun Youth food bank.

“They’ve been donating to us for many years and it’s always at the right time,” said Sun Youth communications and marketing coordinator, Nicolas Carpentier. “We are in the midst of our Christmas campaign, distributing baskets to some 5,000 in need. So this donation is more than welcome at this time.”

A traditional communal meal, prepared by the members themselves in potluck fashion, also took place.

Newly-elected Dollard-des-Ormeaux mayor Alex Bottausci, MP Frank Baylis and city councillor Pulkit Kantawala were in attendance.

Sun Youth also presented a symbolic food hamper.