Maple Grove students pay it forward to Dans la rue

Global News station manager Karen Macdonald visited Maple Grove Elementary School in Lachine Thursday to present a cheque to Le Bon Dieu dans la rue on behalf of the school.

Maple Grove submitted their Kindness Matters initiative for the second annual Greater Montreal Day, held May 10.

READ MORE: Greater Montreal Day winners get $1,000 to keep giving back

On hand for the presentation were a group of students representing the Grade 5 class along with their teacher Peggy Lavery and school principal Maggie Wilkinson. Lavery was one of the instigators of the Kindness Matters project.

Students kept track of their random acts of kindness throughout the year, collecting more than 500 good deeds.

Examples included holding the door open, playing with someone who is alone at recess, lending school supplies and sitting with a lonely student at lunch.

Grade 5 student Matthew Sgrignuoli told Global News that while there wasn’t much mean in the school before this year, “everyone has been realizing more what it is and how to express kindness.”

READ MORE: Highlighting your good deeds this #GreaterMontrealDay, #JournéeMTLensemble

In their submission to Greater Montreal Day, the students made a poster to remind us that it is also important to be kind to the environment.

Greater Montreal Day encourages all of us to do what we can to be kind to each other and share our acts of kindness on social media. Two social media postings were chosen at random to receive $1000 to donate to a local charity.

The Maple Grove Elementary School students chose to give their donation to Dans la rue. Founded by the late Father Emmett “Pops” Johns, Dans la rue responds to the needs of homeless youth and youth at risk.