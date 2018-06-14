Greater Montreal Day

More
Canada
June 14, 2018 5:45 pm

Maple Grove students pay it forward to Dans la rue

By Global News

Maple Grove Elementary School students in Lachine are using their winnings from Greater Montreal Day to pay it forward. They chose to help Dans la rue, an organization that responds to the needs of homeless youth.

A A

Global News station manager Karen Macdonald visited Maple Grove Elementary School in Lachine Thursday to present a cheque to Le Bon Dieu dans la rue on behalf of the school.

Maple Grove submitted their Kindness Matters initiative for the second annual Greater Montreal Day, held May 10.

READ MORE: Greater Montreal Day winners get $1,000 to keep giving back

On hand for the presentation were a group of students representing the Grade 5 class along with their teacher Peggy Lavery and school principal Maggie Wilkinson. Lavery was one of the instigators of the Kindness Matters project.

Students kept track of their random acts of kindness throughout the year, collecting more than 500 good deeds.

Maple Grove Elementary School students were the winners of Greater Montreal Day.

Global News

Story continues below

Examples included holding the door open, playing with someone who is alone at recess, lending school supplies and sitting with a lonely student at lunch.

Grade 5 student Matthew Sgrignuoli told Global News that while there wasn’t much mean in the school before this year, “everyone has been realizing more what it is and how to express kindness.”

READ MORE: Highlighting your good deeds this #GreaterMontrealDay, #JournéeMTLensemble

In their submission to Greater Montreal Day, the students made a poster to remind us that it is also important to be kind to the environment.

Greater Montreal Day encourages all of us to do what we can to be kind to each other and share our acts of kindness on social media. Two social media postings were chosen at random to receive $1000 to donate to a local charity.

The Maple Grove Elementary School students chose to give their donation to Dans la rue. Founded by the late Father Emmett “Pops” Johns, Dans la rue responds to the needs of homeless youth and youth at risk.
Report an error
#GreaterMontrealDay
Dans la rue
Global Greater Montreal Day
good deeds
Greater Montreal Day
Journée Mtl ensemble
Maple Grove Elementary School

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News