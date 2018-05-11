Greater Montreal Day winners get $1,000 to keep giving back

This year’s Greater Montreal Day was a huge success thanks to the thousands of pictures and mentions you posted on social media.

The initiative encourages Montrealers to pay it forward by doing a good deed.

Those who posted their good deeds on social media were also given the chance to receive a $1,000 donation to a local charity of their choice.

As promised, two good deeds were selected in a random draw to receive the prize from Global News:

T he Best Buddies Boys’ Club from St. John’s School in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

Maple Grove Elementary School in Lachine.

Best Buddies Boys' Club at St. John's School. We share stories, solve conflicts & play games to improve social skills. We celebrated #friendship We are kind to one another! #GreaterMontrealDay #JourneeMTLensemble pic.twitter.com/lnAgcAYY2t — RiversideSchoolBoard (@CSRiversideSB) May 10, 2018

A huge congratulations to both our winners, who each get $1,000 to give to a charity of their choosing.

Your acts of kindness inspired others to do good deeds and the campaign was a trending topic on social media by noon on Thursday.

Thank you again to everyone who participated in the campaign and made Montreal a greater place.