Greater Montreal Day

More
Canada
May 11, 2018 3:59 pm

Greater Montreal Day winners get $1,000 to keep giving back

By Global News

Thank you for all of your good deeds on this year's Greater Montreal Day.

Global News
A A

This year’s Greater Montreal Day was a huge success thanks to the thousands of pictures and mentions you posted on social media.

The initiative encourages Montrealers to pay it forward by doing a good deed. 

READ MORE: Highlighting your good deeds this #GreaterMontrealDay, #JournéeMTLensemble

Those who posted their good deeds on social media were also given the chance to receive a $1,000 donation to a local charity of their choice.

As promised, two good deeds were selected in a random draw to receive the prize from Global News:

  • The Best Buddies Boys’ Club from St. John’s School in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
  • Maple Grove Elementary School in Lachine.

A huge congratulations to both our winners, who each get $1,000 to give to a charity of their choosing.

Your acts of kindness inspired others to do good deeds and the campaign was a trending topic on social media by noon on Thursday.

Thank you again to everyone who participated in the campaign and made Montreal a greater place.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#GreaterMontrealDay
#journeeMTLEnsemble
Greater Montreal Day
Journee Montreal Ensemble
Maple Grove Elementary School
St. John's School

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News