Greater Montreal Day winners get $1,000 to keep giving back

This year’s Greater Montreal Day was a huge success thanks to the thousands of pictures and mentions you posted on social media.
The initiative encourages Montrealers to pay it forward by doing a good deed.
READ MORE: Highlighting your good deeds this #GreaterMontrealDay, #JournéeMTLensemble
Those who posted their good deeds on social media were also given the chance to receive a $1,000 donation to a local charity of their choice.
As promised, two good deeds were selected in a random draw to receive the prize from Global News:
A huge congratulations to both our winners, who each get $1,000 to give to a charity of their choosing.
Your acts of kindness inspired others to do good deeds and the campaign was a trending topic on social media by noon on Thursday.
Thank you again to everyone who participated in the campaign and made Montreal a greater place.
