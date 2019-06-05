Greater Montreal Day: Dalkeith students, West Island Karate Club give back to the community

Global News has officially wrapped up Greater Montreal Day by giving back to a couple of community organizations that performed good deeds last May 9.

The initiative, which is in its third year, encourages Montrealers of all ages to pay it forward with an act of kindness.

Grade 4 students at Dalkeith Elementary School in Anjou were recognized on Wednesday for their good deed. They visited senior citizens at Grace Dart Extended Care Centre for a morning of games with residents.

The school, which was chosen at random from Greater Montreal Day participants, decided to give their $1,000 donation to two charities they support: the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Terry Fox Run.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Peter Sheremeta, the Quebec representative for the Terry Fox Foundation. “I think it’s giving and giving all year long. It’s good to see that the students were doing a good cause and then when [an] opportunity came up they said, ‘Let’s pay it forward.'”

The West Island Karate Club was also one of the recipients of the $1,000 donation. Global News station manager Karen Macdonald presented them with a cheque on Tuesday evening in Kirkland.

The club, which held a fundraising karate demonstration, chose to pay it forward by donating its winning cheque to the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre.

“We depend 100 per cent on fundraising and the generosity of corporations and the public so we’re very grateful that the school chose us,” said Nathalie Lafrance from the cancer centre.

Club owner Jocelyn Dubois says he plans to make the fundraising demonstration an annual event.

Congratulations to both the winners and to everyone who helped to make this year’s Greater Montreal Day such a great success.

