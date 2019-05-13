Greater Montreal Day winners continue to pay it forward with $1,000 prizes

From treating a stranger to a free coffee to raising awareness about a favourite charity, Montrealers found spontaneous and heartfelt ways to pay it forward last Thursday for Greater Montreal Day.

Two participants were chosen at random to receive $1,000 to give to a local charity of their choice.

Club de Karaté Ouest de l’île posted a photo from their fundraising demonstration in support of the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre.

“Thank you to my fellow students and senseis and to all those who attended the karate demonstration,” Nathalie Lafrance wrote.

“All proceeds from the event were donated to West Island Cancer Wellness Centre.”

Grade 4 students from Dalkeith Elementary School from the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) visited seniors at the Grace Dart Extended Care Centre.

For @Global_Montreal's #GreaterMontrealDay, Grade 4 students and staff members from @Dalkeith_EMSB visited Grace Dart Extended Care Centre to conduct activities with seniors citizens from our community! The program was organized by Spiritual and Community Animator, Vince Lacroce. pic.twitter.com/9VDTG0Pibz — English Montreal School Board (@EnglishMTL) May 9, 2019

Congratulations to both the winners and to everyone who helped to make this year’s Greater Montreal Day such a great success.